Canada settled for silver in Olympic men’s hockey.

Jack Hughes scored at 1:21 of 3-on-3 overtime and an outstanding Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves as the United States defeated its northern neighbour 2-1 in a stunning Sunday gold-medal showdown at the Milan Cortina Games.

Matt Boldy had the other goal for the Americans to tie a bow on the NHL’s return to the world stage following a 12-year absence.

Cale Makar replied for the Canadians. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves.

Hughes won it in the extra period when he took a pass from Zach Werenski and fired a shot five-hole past Binnington after Quinn Hughes — Jack’s brother — was denied by a huge stop from the Canada’s netminder.

Canadian captain Sidney Crosby was scratched for a second straight game with a lower-body injury after missing Friday’s semifinal win over Finland.