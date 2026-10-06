Jack Astor’s set to open in former Swiss Chalet building on Walker Road

Jack Astor’s says it will soon open its first Windsor location at 4450 Walker Road, the former Swiss Chalet location. (Source: Google)

A new restaurant is moving into the former Swiss Chalet location on Walker Road.

Jack Astor’s says it will soon open its first Windsor location at 4450 Walker Rd., bringing the Canadian restaurant chain’s food, drinks and entertainment-focused concept to the city.

The restaurant will feature Jack Astor’s full menu, daily happy hour specials, trivia nights and Freida’s Beverage Kitchen, a cocktail-focused bar area within the restaurant.

“We’re genuinely thrilled to be coming to Windsor,” said vice-president Martin Mazur.

“It’s a market we’ve wanted to be part of for a long time, so in a lot of ways, this feels overdue.”

The Windsor location marks the latest expansion for the chain in Southwestern Ontario, where it already operates three restaurants in the London area.

“We want people to taste the difference when something is made fresh and doing things that way is just a part of who we are,” Mazur said.

Swiss Chalet closed at the Walker Road site in May 2025. An opening date for Jack Astor’s has not yet been announced.