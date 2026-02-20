The Canada Revenue Agency says taxpayers should have an easier time this tax season, one year after it faced criticism for long wait times and, in some cases, bad advice from representatives.

The agency says it has streamlined its website, hired more call centre workers and revised its standards for accuracy after its service improvement overhaul last fall.

Most of the updates for this year centre around the CRA My Account. For example, taxpayers will be able to manage their balance or amount owed on their online account and set up a payment plan without speaking with a collections agent.

The agency has beefed up its 24-hour A-I chatbot, and people can also chat online with an agent on weekdays from 8 a-m to 8 p-m Eastern Time.

CRA executive Melanie Serjak says a lot of the efforts have been focused on improving self-serve options, which can then reduce pressure on the phone lines.

The 2025 tax-filing season officially kicks off on Monday and ends April 30th for most taxpayers.