RICHMOND HILL, Ont. - Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will not introduce legislation that would automatically allow fourplex homes to be built across the province by overriding any prohibitions municipalities had in place.

Ford says such legislation would be a massive mistake.



He says he is focused on building single-family homes and townhomes.



Housing Minister Paul Calandra has said he will be coming out soon with "aggressive" legislation in an effort to reach the government's goal of building 1.5 million homes by 2031.



The premier's office says municipalities can decide for themselves if they'd like to build fourplexes in their communities.



The province's housing affordability task force had recommended legislation that would automatically allow residential buildings with four units to be built anywhere in the province.

