It's Miracle Treat Day in Canada.

DQ fans in across the region are invited to continue the 22 year tradition of helping make miracles happen for children and their families by visiting their local DQ and purchasing a Blizzard in support of the nearest children's hospital foundation.



"Basically you go into the store, you purchased a Blizzard and the proceeds from that Blizzard come to the Children's Hospital in London, Ontario through Children's Miracle Network," says Jennifer Baxter, director of community relations, Children's Miracle Network.



She says about 5,000 Windsor families utilize the Children's Hospital in London each year.



"It helps to support programs and services and equipment that we need to make sure that our kids are support mind body and soul at the Children's Hospital."



Baxter says locally over $2 million has been raised since Miracle Treat Day began.



"That goes a long way in helping families from Windsor as well because we have a family assistance program that helps us be able to pay for things like parking and food, because Windsor isn't as close as other areas of London, so we're able to assist these families in day to day things."



Canadian children's hospitals had more than 3.2 million visits in 2023.



For more information about Miracle Treat Day, visit MiracleTreatDay.ca .



Fans are encouraged to share their support by taking a photo with their Blizzard Treat and sharing it with the hashtag #MiracleTreatDay.

