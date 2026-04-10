The Windsor Spitfires are back in playoff action tonight.

The Spits will welcome the Flint Firebirds to the WFCU Centre for Game 1 of Round 2 of the OHL playoffs.

The Spits swept the Guelph Storm in the opening round of the playoffs, while Flint swept the Owen Sound Attack.

Now both teams will face off as they look to advance, with their sights set on the Memorial Cup.

Spits forward John McLaughlin says the boys are excited to get going.

"Two really, really good teams... both teams won four, but it's going to come down to whoever wants it more."

He says the wins were split between Windsor and Flint in the regular season.

"Very even, I think we've both won in each other barns, so it's going to be a great series."

McLaughlin says he felt good in Round 1.

"Building some chemistry with my linemates... AJ Spellacy and Nathan Villeneuve, but just trying to carry it over to Round 2."

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.

Game 2 will go Sunday afternoon in Windsor at 4:05 p.m. and Spits fans are asked to wear white.

The series will shift to Flint, Michigan, for Games 3 and 4.