Sony Pictures Animation's film "GOAT" is leading a quiet weekend at the North American box office, beating "Wuthering Heights" in a second-weekend showdown.

Sunday's studio estimates show "GOAT" earning $17 million, while "Wuthering Heights" took in $14.2 million. "GOAT" dropped only 38% in its second weekend, which Sony credited to strong word-of-mouth.

The Stephen Curry-produced film has passed $58 million domestically.

The "Wuthering Heights" box office results fell 57% to settle at $60 million in North America.

New releases like "I Can Only Imagine 2," "How to Make a Killing" and "Psycho Killer" debuted with less than $10 million.

Baz Luhrmann's immersive documentary "EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert" earned $3.3 million. from only 325 IMAX locations.