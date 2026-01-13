Closing arguments are underway in a courtroom in Welland, Ont. into the January 2021 killing of Juliana Pannunzio, 20, of Essex and Christine Crooks, 18 of Toronto.

27-year-old Christopher Lucas of Toronto has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

Defence lawyer John Fitzmaurice is telling the jury his client is innocent while blaming a former co-accused, Trevor Barnett.

“It’s a pretty rough crowd,” Fitzmaurice told the jury. “Trevor Barnett and Chris Lucas do not live even remotely in the civilized moral world.”

Fitzmaurice says the shooting likely started over something so “foolish” as an argument over a bottle of champagne.

The group was together for a birthday party for Barnett, who invited Lucas. Lucas invited Crooks who invited Pannunzio.

“She was just a very unfortunate victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Fitzmaurice said.

“Trevor Barnett and this whole crowd, left the scene, didn’t call 911, left Ms. Crooks and Ms. Pannunzio dead or dying and acted disgracefully and despicably.” Fitzmaurice said. “But please whatever you do, please don’t convict Mr. Lucas based on assumptions about what Trevor and any of his crowd might do.

Fitzmaurice believes the shooting started over a “foolish” and “drunken argument” over champagne.

They allege Barnett shot Crooks in the bathroom.

“He shot my finger,” witnesses told the jury, after hearing the sound of “a cork popping” and glass breaking according to Fitzmaurice.

Crooks was then shot twice more, in the back and neck, all bullets entered and exited her body.

Pannunzio was shot four times although Fitzmaurice did not say where on her body.

A total of seven shots were fired in Pannunzio’s direction, seated in a chair in the living room of the house.

Evidence points to Barnett: defence lawyer argues

Fitzmaurice reminded the jury a droplet of Crooks’ blood was found on Barnett’s sneakers in his apartment.

Those same sneakers match a bloody tread mark found in the kitchen.

Barnett also threw away the clothes he was wearing on January 19, 2021 and he “disposed” of the car he used to drive away that night, according to Fitzmaurice.

Finally, Crooks did not know Barnett at all. She only knew Juliana and Lucas at the party.

“Who is the ‘he’ that is being referenced?” Fitzmaurice said to the jury, asking them to consider if Lucas shot her, wouldn’t Crooks have said his name or nickname?

The jury has also learned Barnett was originally charged in relation to the murder but his matter did not proceed to trial.

A forensic investigation of the vehicle Lucas was in to leave the scene had no traces of any evidence or blood from the murder scene, according to Fitzmaurice.

Fitzmaurice’s closing arguments took all day Monday and will continue into Tuesday.