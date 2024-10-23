A Windsor man says it's a huge blessing after winning $2-million.

David Glysinskie has won the top prize with Instant 20x Supreme.

The father of two says he's been playing the lottery with OLG for seven years, and plays a variety of Instant tickets.

Glysinskie says he saw he won the prize of $100,000 and was very happy - before he realized he had yet to reveal the Multiplier and discovered he had won 20 times the original prize.

This is Glysinskie's first big win, and he says when he won he yelled out to his wife "We're retired!".

He says he plans to invest his winnings for his retirement and his children's future.

The winning ticket was purchased at Busy Bee Convenience on Tecumseh Road West in Windsor.

Instant 20x Supreme is available for $20, with the top prize of $2-million.