"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" has scored the biggest opening of the year for a Hollywood film.

Studio estimates on Sunday say the Illumination and Nintendo co-production earned $130.9 million over the weekend and $190.1 million in its first five days in North America.

Released globally on Wednesday, the film capitalized on kids' spring break vacations.

It earned an estimated $182.4 million from 80 overseas markets, totaling a $372.5 million debut.

Despite mixed reviews, audiences were enthusiastic.

The movie features returning voice actors like Chris Pratt and Jack Black. It played in over 4,000 theaters in the U.S. and Canada.