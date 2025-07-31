The president of Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) Windsor Local 630 is among several union presidents encouraging Canada Post employees to vote down the company's latest offer.

Tish Glenn says that postal workers across the country are under attack after being forced to vote on the offer.

The final offer from Canada Post was put forward on May 28, and through the Canada Industrial Relations Board the 53,000 postal workers are bring forced to vote on it.

The vote will close on August 1 at 5 p.m.

Canada Post employees went on strike in mid-November but were ordered back to work on December 17.

Glenn says postal workers are under attack.

"It's a direct assault - and this is what our members are saying too - it's a direct assault on our democratic, elected, our unions right to represent our members and our collective bargaining rights. So for us as postal workers, we know what's best for ourselves, we know what's best for our working conditions."

She believes members will reject the offer out of principle but also due to the unfair offer.

"It's a disconnect, I think there's a combination of how people are feeling in that sense, wanting to have that work-life balance, they're failing to meet our key bargaining demands, and they're aiming to weaken our protections that we fought for so long, and so hard for, to be able to secure for our membership."

Glenn says the members are encouraged to reject this offer.

"To really understand what's in the offer, and the ramifications that would come upon them if this wasn't a reject offer. What we're currently trying to do right now is let our members know, those that have voted - great, understand the parameters around it, if they haven't had a chance to vote - to reject the offer."

CUPW Local 630 represents 520 members including clerks, letter carriers, transportation, maintenance workers, and mechanics.

Glenn says if the members reject the offer that the union will remain committed to staying at the bargaining table to reach a fair deal.

