The mayor of Windsor says he's very excited with how the 2024 Ontario budget was laid out, stating that it "ticks a lot of important boxes".

Drew Dilkens is reacting to the budget which was put forward by Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy on Tuesday afternoon, which saw a projected deficit of $9.8-billion in the coming fiscal year, almost double what was projected in its fall economic update.

Dilkens says there were important aspects in the budget related to the City of Windsor, in terms of new home construction, needed infrastructure, recognition of new hospital construction, and application-based funding for sport, recreation and community facilities.

The budget earmarks $200-million for a new application-based fund for new and revitalized sport, recreation and community facilities. The budget also says Ontario will let all single- and upper-tier municipalities impose vacant home taxes, which the government says will increase housing supply.

The province also announced nearly $1-billion more for hospitals and hundreds of millions to expand primary care coverage.

The mayor says Windsor would look to apply for funding for sport, recreation and community facilities locally.

"We are working on a turf field, or several turf fields at out at the WFCU Complex, right at McHugh Park there. And so we want to build up a great facility to help support the soccer, and the growth of soccer that we see in our community. And this would actually help us make a big difference if we could get a piece of that pie."



He says allowing municipalities to impose vacant home taxes makes it easier for Windsor after council approved a three per cent vacant home at the end of November 2023.



"We already approved making a request to the Minister of Finance for approval to have a vacant home tax, now it's going to be allowed as-of-right for municipalities like ours, so we won't need to go to the province and seek their permission. And so we look forward to having that rule eliminated so that we can just implement the tax that we've already approved here in the City of Windsor."

Dilkens says $1-billion for a Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program, and $825-million for the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund will be a huge help to the region as housing development continues.

"The projects are very, very expensive. In the City of Windsor, for example, the upgrade to the Little River Sewage Treatment Plant would cost us around $400-million for one city in the province of Ontario to be able to build the extra capacity that will be required. And so having a fund that will help support that type of construction is crucial for us to see, and realize the type of home construction that we know is coming to our community."



He says he was pleased to see the Minister acknowledge the Highway 401 interchange at Lauzon, and the Banwell Road and E.C. Row projects.

Dilkens added that the announcement for provincial support for a new York University medical school based in Vaughan, with a focus on training family doctors, could have a huge positive impact on the local region.