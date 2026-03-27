The President of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) District 9 says the 2026 Ontario budget 'misses the mark'.

Erin Roy says while there are some positives for education in the budget such as reintroducing School Resource Officers, there is a lack of funding for special education, and a lack of details on how these funds will be allocated.

The provincial government unveiled a $244.2-billion budget on Thursday afternoon, including $40.8-billion for education and $14-billion dedicated to post-secondary institutions, but Roy says there's a mix of cautious optimism and ongoing concerns.

The budget commits more than $41-million over three years to reintroduce School Resource Officer programs, aimed at improving school safety, however Roy says there's a bit of whiplash as the province goes back and forth on having this program in place.

Roy adds there's continued concern over cuts to OSAP, and students in high school are upset that they may not be able to afford a post-secondary education.

The government is also proposing an additional $186-million for the Ontario Autism Program, which Roy says is incredible, however there isn't funding for special education - even as school boards continue to report significant deficits in this area.

She says the School Resource Officer programs has been a hot topic over the years.

"I think that there are some issues in our schools that can be addressed and having a good relationship with our community partners like police. I'm not upset that that's coming back but I think that when school boards are left with 'we are going to do it, we're not going to do it' or 'this is the way we're going to do it' without consultation with educators then that's where the problems arise."

Roy says while it's great to see investments for post-secondary students, it doesn't address the issues surrounding OSAP funding.

"Those cuts to OSAP are still there, and so the students are still going to be upset and rightfully so, things are going to become unaffordable, and they won't be able to get the education if they can't afford to do so, especially with the cost of living being so high."

She says it's unfortunate that there was no funding for special education directly.

"The budgets that the school boards have - the largest portions of their deficits are in the area of special education. So although there may be some relief in some of the funding for autism services and supports, it won't be enough. There's a huge gap, and you can see that when you look at the board budgets."

The budget includes $66-million where teachers have access to $750 Classroom Supply Cards, but Roy says that's only for elementary teachers - excluding high school teachers in that fund.

Roy says the full impact of the budget will depend on how funds are allocated in the detailed implementation plans, which are expected in the coming weeks.