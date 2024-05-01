The Executive Director of the Downtown Mission is excited that a permanent site for Windsor's Homelessness and Housing Help Hub has been selected.

"It is a site that makes sense. I think it is large enough," says Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin.

She says the new site for H4 would also help the Downtown Mission find a permanent home.



On Tuesday, Mayor Drew Dilkens says council is moving forward with property in the 700 block of Wellington Avenue, near Wyandotte Street West, as the permanent home of H4.

The current location of the Mission, at 875 Ouellette Avenue, is only a temporary location. Ponniah-Goulin says they were waiting for H4 to find a permanent home to ensure the Mission can either be located nearby or located within the new site.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show she says this is something that has been long-awaited.

"We're really excited that a location has been identified and we can now work towards finding an appropriate location for the Mission as close to that location as possible, if not being part of the location itself."



She says the Mission is hoping to be close or be within the new site.



"We will work, and we will continue to work with the City, as well as all the other partners who are needed to be there like health, and mental health supports, and things like that as well. So, trying to work together to best serve the people who need all these services."



Ponniah-Goulin says this will help local organizations move forward.



"We're all currently looking at, and have been looking at, how do we move forward, how do we provide services for people who need the services, but also, how are we connecting them with other organizations and other services in the community to move them forward?"

The seven acre site is expected to include at least 64 one-bedroom permanent supportive housing units, common spaces for programming, services, and other amenities.

The project is estimated to cost $50-million, and the city continues to seek support from both the provincial and federal governments.