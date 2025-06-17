Israel's air campaign on Iran's capital appeared to broaden on the fourth day of an intensifying conflict as U.S. President Donald Trump posted an ominous message warning residents of the city to evacuate.

Earlier, the Israeli military called for the some 330,000 residents of a neighborhood in the city center to evacuate.

Israel says its sweeping assault on Iran's top military leaders, uranium enrichment sites and nuclear scientists, is necessary to prevent its longtime adversary from getting any closer to building an atomic weapon.

The strikes have killed at least 224 people since Friday.

Iran has retaliated by launching more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel.

So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel and more than 500 injured.