Israel says it hit Iranian government targets in Tehran in a series of strikes that followed a salvo of missiles and drones fired by Iran at Israel earlier in the day in the wake of the Trump administration's massive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

Israel's Defense Ministry said it hit targets in Tehran, including the notorious Evin Prison and the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards.

The Israeli military also confirmed it hit roads around Iran's Fordo enrichment facility to obstruct access to the site on Monday.

The underground site was one of those hit in Sunday's attack by the U.S. The Israeli military did not elaborate.