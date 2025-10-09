Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan for Gaza.

That paves the way for a pause in the fighting and the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Palestinians greeted the news cautiously Thursday as a possible breakthrough in ending the devastating 2-year-old war.

Uncertainty remains about some of the thornier aspects of the plan advanced by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Those aspects include whether and how Hamas will disarm and who will govern Gaza.

But the sides appear closer than they have been in months to ending a war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, destroyed most of Gaza and brought famine to parts of it, and triggered other conflicts across the Middle East.