BEIRUT - Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas' top leader in exile who landed on Israel's wanted list after the militant group staged its surprise Oct. 7 attacks, was killed in an airstrike in the Iranian capital early Wednesday.

He was 62.



Hamas said Haniyeh was killed at his residence in Tehran in an Israeli airstrike after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new president.



Israel has not commented on the accusation.



His death makes him the latest Hamas official to be killed by Israel since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel.

