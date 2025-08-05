NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed No. 1 draft pick Matthew Schaefer to a three-year, entry level contract.

The NHL team announced the deal Monday right around the time the young defenceman from Hamilton, Ont., threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mets' home game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Schaefer is set to turn 18 next month just before training camp begins.

Signing him to a contract doesn't necessarily mean Schaefer is guaranteed to play this season in the NHL.

The Islanders could decide to send him back to the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League.

