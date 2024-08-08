VIENNA - Authorities found Islamic State group and al-Qaida material at the home of the second and final suspect in a foiled plot to attack now-canceled Taylor Swift shows in Austria.

No other suspects are being sought after the two were arrested, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said Thursday in Vienna.



He said a tragedy was prevented.



A 17-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested by special police forces near the stadium where the concerts were supposed to take place this week.



A 19-year-old Austrian has also been arrested.



The 17-year-old was employed a few days ago by a company providing services at the venue for the concerts.



Austrian security officials allege the two wanted to commit an attack outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using knives or self-made explosives.

