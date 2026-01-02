The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled Iron Kettle brand Ginger Molasses Cookie Dough due to undeclared egg.

The cookie dough has been distributed in Ontario.

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The agency said there has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

“The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains egg which is not declared on the label,” said the warning posted on the CFIA website.The recall warning indicated the issue is that egg can be a food allergen. The CFIA post said do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

What you should do: