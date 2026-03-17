Bars and restaurants across Windsor-Essex are in for a busy day, especially those with some Irish flair.

O'Maggio's Kildare House, located at 1880 Wyandotte Street East, is prepared for St. Patricks Day celebrations.

Owner Marco Maggio said the tent will be set up in the parking lot.

"Full bar in there, food, music, entertainment, so we're looking forward to that, and the House will be open as well, and we'll have entertainment in there. Lots of beers ready to go and it will be a great day," he said.

Maggio said they open at 9 a.m. Tuesday at which time alcohol service can begin.

"The tent will be opening around 11 a.m., and the tent goes from 11 a.m. until around midnight, and then the House will be open until around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m.," said Maggio said.

He said they're prepared for 1,500 to 2,500 patrons.

"We have live entertainment in the tent all day, that's starting around 12 p.m. There's a few Irish bands that are coming in and then we also have entertainment in the house," said Maggio.