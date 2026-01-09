Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is criticizing protesters, accusing them of acting to please U.S. President Donald Trump.

His remarks aired Friday on state television.

Protests have erupted across Iran, fueled by calls from exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.

Demonstrators have been chanting against the government despite an internet blackout.

State media claims "terrorist agents" from the U.S. and Israel are inciting violence.

The protests, which began over economic issues, have become a significant challenge to the government.

So far, at least 42 people have died, and over 2,270 have been detained, according to a U.S.-based human rights group.