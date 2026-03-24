Iranian missiles and drones are targeting Israel and Gulf Arab states as Tehran keeps up its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, even as U.S. President Donald Trump said talks were ongoing with the Islamic Republic to end the war.

A missile slammed into a street in central Tel Aviv on Tuesday but no one was seriously hurt. Iran denied talks with the U.S. were held.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will continue to strike Iran and Lebanon, even as the U.S. considers a ceasefire.

The respite in oil prices was short lived, with the price of Brent crude, the international standard, back to $104 a barrel in morning trading.