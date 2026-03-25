Officials say that Iran has received an American plan to pause the war in the Middle East.

The proposal was sent even as Washington deploys paratroopers and more Marines to the region.

Tehran did not confirm receiving the plan and publicly dismissed the diplomatic effort Wednesday.

It is launching more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries. Iran also continued to come under attack.

Two officials from Pakistan described the 15-point proposal broadly, saying it addressed a rollback of Iran's nuclear program, limits on missiles and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

An Egyptian official added that the proposal includes restrictions on Iran's support for armed groups.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet released.