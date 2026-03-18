Iran has lashed out with multiple attacks on its Persian Gulf neighbors and Israel following the killing of one of its top leaders in an airstrike, using some of its latest missiles to evade air defenses.

Two people were killed near Tel Aviv. Israel, on Wednesday.

Israel has kept up the intense pressure on Lebanon with strikes it said targeted Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, hitting multiple apartment buildings in Beirut and killing at least a dozen people as the war in the Middle East showed no signs of slowing.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant complex, hit by a projectile on Tuesday evening, suffered no damage.