Iranian state media report that an airstrike targeting Alborz province, northwest of Tehran, killed at least 18 people.

The strike also wounded another 24 people, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear what had been targeted.

A series of intense airstrikes have pounded Iran's capital, Tehran, including a possible weapons depot in the mountains and residential neighborhoods.

The Israelis have conducted a campaign of airstrikes killing top officials in the theocracy and its military.

Also Tuesday, Iran's president that 14 million Iranians, including himself, have volunteered to sacrifice their lives in the war.