A man charged with intimate partner violence-related offences has been arrested for the second time in less than three months for allegedly violating his bail conditions.

Back in August, the accused was arrested for assault, assault with choking, and uttering threats following an incident of IPV.

He was released on bail and bound by a condition that restricted him from leaving his residence.

On September 17, bail compliance officers arrested the accused for bail violations. He was released on bail again in mid-October with enhanced conditions that included electronic monitoring.

Earlier this month, bail compliance officers learned the suspect was once again in violation of the conditions of his release.

The offender, who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity, was located and arrested in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue on November 8.

He has been charged with two counts o f failure to comply with a release order and was remanded into custody while awaiting a bail hearing.