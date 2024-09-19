More charges for a 27-year-old man who violated his bail conditions.

Windsor police say the man was arrested in August for assault, assault with choking, and uttering threats following an incident involving intimate partner violence.



According to police, he was released on bail and bound by a condition which restricted him from leaving his home.



However, an investigation was launched shortly after by Windsor Police bail compliance officers and it was discovered the man violated his release order.



Police say he was located by officers on September 17 and attempted to flee custody but was apprehended and arrested after a brief foot chase.



His name is not being released to protect the identity of his victim but is now facing a charge of failure to comply with a release order and escaping lawful custody.



He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

