The number of intimate partner violence cases is up so far this year in Windsor, but there are signs that efforts to break the cycle of violence are having an impact.

According to Windsor police, year-to-date incidents related to IPV are up 16 per cent.

While cases are up, Thursday's meeting of the Windsor Police Services Board heard that over the past several months, police have recorded a near 75 per cent improvement in accepted referrals to services for IPV victims.

It stems from a pilot program launched in September 2024 that has social workers from Windsor Regional Hospital, Hiatus House, and Family Services Windsor-Essex working with frontline officers to provide immediate, on-site support in cases where intimate partner violence has been identified.

Under the program, officers will respond to calls for service, and specially trained social workers will then be called in to provide in-person trauma support, safety planning, and ongoing care to the victims.

Deputy Chief Jason Crowley says they've been trying different approaches with community partners to address IPV.

"Police can not get in someone's living room to do much more," he says. "So we're relying on our partners to get inside that house in loose terms and drive, like everything, to get at that driver of the problem. We're seeing an increase since COVID, and it's the only thing that never really came down after COVID."

Crowley says now we're seeing a lot more follow-up and participation from victims, the people finding themselves in a situation more than once.

"It's a good news story. It's providing more services for people to hopefully get at the social drivers of the problem," he says.

Intimate partner violence can occur in any type of relationship and can include physical abuse, criminal harassment, sexual assault, financial exploitation, and coercive control.

Crowley says it's about trying to break the cycle and let people know there's something out there for them.

"A lot of these problems that we're seeing, it's that first, second, third step. We know; we're not oblivious to the fact that it's only going to take one step for most people, but the fact they're willing to take that step with us is a big win for us," he says.

Police say overall, violent crime is up four per cent in 2025 compared to the same time in 2024, with 37 per cent of all violent crime related to cases of intimate partner violence.