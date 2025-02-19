TORONTO — Delays at Toronto's Pearson airport may continue today as investigators work to determine what caused Monday's fiery crash landing of a Delta Air Lines plane with 80 people on board.

Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said Tuesday they've recovered the plane's black box and sent it off for analysis, but it's too soon to say what led to the crash.

Airport authorities said the wreckage of the aircraft was expected to remain on the runway for about 48 hours until the investigators finish their work.

They said delays were expected over the coming days and advised travellers to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

Delta Flight 4819 from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed on landing around 2:30 p.m. Monday, leaving passengers scrambling to flee the upside-down plane as firefighters doused the flames.

Delta said Tuesday that 19 out of 21 passengers initially taken to Toronto-area hospitals have been released.