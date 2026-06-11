Invest in Citizenship campaign trying to help create stronger young men in Windsor-Essex

A graphic for the Windsor Residence For Young Men Invest in Citizenship campaign.

A campaign is underway in Windsor-Essex that aims to support and invest in youth experiencing homelessness.

The Windsor Residence for Young Men (WRYM) has launched its annual Invest in Citizenship campaign, with every donation being matched dollar-for-dollar up to $15,000 thanks to several community supporters.

Officials say the campaign is rooted in the belief that citizenship is not only about the rights we enjoy but also the responsibility we share to support one another and strengthen our community.

The organization currently supports male youth, 16 to 24 years of age, experiencing homelessness through transitional housing, outreach, aftercare, and housing stabilization services.

Executive Director Jason Weinberg says all the money raised will stay in Windsor-Essex.

“What’s really exciting about that is in our transitional housing program we’ve had an 89 per cent success rate last year and a 92 per cent success rate for the last three years, meaning that those who leave our residence leave housed. Whether that’s with family or living independently, we really do make a difference with the people who, unfortunately, have no place to live,” he says.

Weinberg says if they reach their goal, they could end up with $30,000 to help those in need.

“With the cost of living, things are always so much harder on our clients; they really do need the support now more than ever because it’s just, at that age, with no natural supports, no family, trying to make ends meet, it can be very difficult. Making sure that people know how to stand on their own two feet is essential; they don’t become homeless again,” he says.

Community members wishing to support the campaign are encouraged to donate before July 1 to double the impact of their contribution through the matching fund.

Click here for more information or to make a donation.