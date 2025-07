A busy intersection in the city has reopened follwing a collision.

Windsor Police posted to social media Monday morning that Wyandotte Street East was closed between Albert Road and Cadillac Street, and Drouillard Road was closed between Riverside Drive East and Edna Street due to a vehicle collision.

Drivers were asked to use an alternate route.

Police posted to social media shortly before 3 p.m. Monday that the road has reopened.

No further details on the collision have been provided.