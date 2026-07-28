Intentionally set fire in LaSalle

An arson investigation is underway in LaSalle.

LaSalle police, along with LaSalle fire, were called to a home in the 2400 block of Todd Lane just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23.

According to police, firefighters quickly put out the blaze, but the fire did cause significant damage to several rooms on the home’s main floor.

After a joint investigation, investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set.

Investigators have been conducting extensive neighbourhood canvassing and need the public’s assistance.

Police say they are looking into a lone individual operating a Vespa-style scooter that may have been travelling to or from the Todd Lane area around the time of the fire.

Investigators believe the scooter may have had clear or opaque jugs attached to the rear at some point.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.