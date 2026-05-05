A local manufacturing facility has been fined $185,000 following a workplace fatality.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, a worker was killed on August 12, 2024, at Integrity Tool and Mold on Devon Drive while trying to repair a CNC machine.

The Ministry of Labour says the employee initiated a program, causing the machine to operate in automatic mode, then entered the enclosure to conduct the repair and sustained fatal injuries.

The ministry discovered through investigation that the CNC machine was not powered off or locked out when the worker was inside of it, and that the worker had not received proper lockout training, and was not provided with locks for the machine.

They also state that the electrical lockout points on the machine were mislabelled.

Following a guilty plea in the Ontario Provincial Offences Court in Windsor, the company was fined $185,000. The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required.