DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions were close to having the perfect trip to Germany.

They beat the New England Patriots 35-10 and their offensive stars put on a display that Munich fans won’t forget. Jahmyr Gibbs finished with 252 yards — 153 rushing and 99 receiving — and scored two touchdowns, while German citizen and fan favorite Amon-Ra St. Brown had 98 yards and two scores on four catches.

But there was one thing that went badly wrong. For the second time in three weeks, the Lions lost one of their defensive captains to a serious injury.

The team has no idea when linebacker Jack Campbell might play again after his severe neck injury two weeks ago, and now star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has a torn ACL in his right knee that will end his season, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday night.

The Lions didn’t have any media availability on Monday after their long flight back to Detroit and didn’t make any announcement about Hutchinson’s condition.

Campbell is scheduled to speak with reporters on Tuesday morning.

Hutchinson’s knee injury comes two years after he missed much of the 2024 season with a broken leg.

“When you lose a player like that, it hurts a little bit, but our guys stepped up and finished the game,” Campbell said. “This is the second time this has happened (this season), and our guys didn’t bat an eye. We just went back to work, and that’s not always an easy thing to do.”

Hutchinson was hurt celebrating a sack of New England’s Drake Maye, who suffered an ankle injury on the same play and did not return to the game. The Patriots were always going to have a hard time stopping Detroit’s high-powered offense, but they looked helpless offensively after Maye left.

The Lions likely won’t have as easy of a time in their four remaining division games. Now they’ll have to navigate the tough NFC North without Campbell and Hutchinson.

What’s working

Gibbs continues to put up video game numbers, and he’s now been in the league long enough to start posting some impressive statistics. His second touchdown in Munich was the 62nd of his career, breaking Hall of Famer Terrell Davis’ mark for touchdowns by a player in his first four NFL seasons.

He is also just the third player to reach 50 rushing touchdowns before the age of 25, joining another pair of Hall of Famers, Lions great Barry Sanders (52) and Emmitt Smith (50).

What needs help

After a terrible start to the season, the Lions’ defense has played well over the last three games, holding Minnesota, Miami and New England to an average of 11.3 points.

Those weren’t the most dangerous offenses in the league, and now Detroit gets the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a banged-up Baker Mayfield.

After that, though, the Lions face Chicago on Thanksgiving Day — the first of two meetings this season with Caleb Williams and the Bears. Detroit also has matchups with the Vikings and the Packers, and will need players to step up and replace Campbell against the run and Hutchinson on the pass rush.

Stock up

Rookie defensive end Derrick Moore looks like he will be the first option to replace Hutchinson. Detroit’s second-round pick has four sacks after starting the season only getting a few snaps as a rotation player.

He played 67.8% of Detroit’s defensive snaps on Sunday, recording his second straight two-sack game.

Stock down

It’s hard to find anyone who left Munich without feeling good about their performance, but Jared Goff was an exception. Goff threw two interceptions, including one in the end zone, and has now had more interceptions (four) than touchdown passes (three) in the last three games.

A lot of outstanding quarterbacks have stretches like that, but it has been a sharp contrast to the first six games of the season, in which Goff threw 14 touchdown passes without a pick.

Injuries

A third key member of the Lions’ defense is on the sidelines — safety Kerby Joseph. He has been activated from injured reserve after a knee injury, but wasn’t healthy enough to get on the field in Germany. Getting him back in the next two games would be a huge boost to a Detroit secondary that is still struggling.

Key number

494 — The number of yards the Lions gained against New England. Their defense has gotten much better — they’ve held three straight teams under 300 yards and only allowed 151 to the Patriots — but it will be up to Goff, Gibbs and St. Brown to carry the Lions as far as they will go this season.

Next steps

The Lions didn’t get much of a break from the schedule makers for this stretch of the season. They played in Munich on Sunday, and the long flight home makes this a short week before they host Tampa Bay on Sunday. After that, of course, they have one of the shortest weeks of the NFL season before playing the early Thanksgiving Day game against the Bears.

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AP Sports Writer Larry Lage in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, contributed to this report.

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Dave Hogg, The Associated Press