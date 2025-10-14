Meta says teenagers on Instagram will be restricted to seeing PG-13 content by default and won't be able to change their settings without a parent's permission.

This means that teens will see photos and videos on Instagram that is similar to what they would see in a PG-13 movie.

The company is also adding an even stricter setting that parents can set up for their children.

As it seeks to add safeguards for teens, Meta has already promised it wouldn't show inappropriate content to teens, such as posts about self-harm, eating disorders or suicide, though this does not always work.