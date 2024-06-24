NEW YORK - Weekend number two was just as joyous for "Inside Out 2."

The Pixar sequel collected $100 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, setting a new record for an animated movie in its follow-up frame in theaters.



Only six movies ever have had better second weekends.



The previous best second weekend for an animated title was the $92 million for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."



In just a week and a half, "Inside Out 2" has become 2024's highest-grossing film to date with $724.4 million globally.



In about a week, "Inside Out 2" will likely blow through the $1 billion mark, which would make it the first film since "Barbie" to do so.

