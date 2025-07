The death of an inmate at the South West Detention Centre four years ago will be the focus of a coroner's inquest.

21-year-old Nathaniel Krug died in hospital in March 2021 after being transferred from the jail.

He was being held on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm dangerous to the public peace.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Krug's death and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

No date has yet been set.