Innovation Station returns to Devonshire Mall Saturday

Popsicle stick bridges seen in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 18, 2025. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Students will have a chance to put their engineering skills to the test this weekend at Devonshire Mall.

The Windsor-Essex Chapter of Professional Engineers Ontario is hosting its 14th annual Innovation Station: Engineering Your Life event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The free event features hands-on STEM activities, technology demonstrations and the fan-favourite popsicle-stick bridge-building competition where roughly 90 bridges will be tested.

The popsicle-stick bridge competition will feature two testing sessions, where students can watch their designs tested for strength and get feedback from structural engineers.

The event is designed to show young people that engineering involves more than just being good at math, but it also involves creativity, curiosity and problem-solving.

Along with the bridge competition, students and families can check out robotics, 3-D printing, science fair projects and other displays from the University of Windsor and St. Clair College.

Admission to the event is free and will be located near the former Hudson’s Bay entrance.