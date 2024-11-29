The Ministry of Labour is investigating after an injury at the construction site of the NextStar Energy battery plant.

On Nov. 26, the ministry was notified of an incident where a worker was hurt after a steel beam fell on their foot -- the worker is employed by FM Sylvan Canada Ltd.

A ministry inspector attended the site, met with representatives from the employer and worker groups, and initiated an investigation.

No orders or requirements have been issued at this time -- the investigation is ongoing.