The Windsor Spitfires dropped Game 5 at home Friday night.

The Spitfires have been plagued by injuries that saw a lot of players sit the game out, including captain Liam Greentree who was ill.

Kitchener was able to capitalize on this and kept the pressure on the Spitfires throughout the game.

The Rangers won 5-2, with the Spits leading the series 3-2.

The series shifts back to Kitchener on Sunday for Game 6.

Puck-drop set for 7 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m. on AM800.