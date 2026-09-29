Infrastructure project approved for Amherstburg’s southeast quadrant

Amherstburg is officially moving ahead with a nearly $9-million infrastructure project that’s expected to support more than 1,100 new housing units.

Council met Monday evening and approved a report awarding the construction contract to Rudak Excavating for approximately $7-million.

The project will bring new bring new watermains, sanitary sewers, a sanitary forcemain and a pumping station to the southeast quadrant, around Lowes Sideroad, Fryer Street and Concession 2 South.

The total cost is estimated at $8.7-million dollars; however, about $6-million - or 73 per cent of the cost - will be covered through the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund, with provincial and federal funding that was announced last August.

The town’s share is approximately $2.6-million, with most of that expected to be recovered through development charges paid by the three benefiting developers, one of which is Valente.

About $401,000 would remain the town’s responsibility through a future local improvement bylaw affecting benefiting homeowners.

Amherstburg councillor Linden Crain says it’s a large project that’s nearly 10 years in the making.

“The southeast quadrant dates back to February of 2017, the town has been trying to activate the land. That’s when all of this work started. And now it’s coming across the finish line with council approving that. So what’s taking place are new watermains, sanitary sewers, a sanitary force main, and new pumping stations.”

He says the infrastructure work is just the first step before construction of new homes can begin.

“Once the town has built the watermains and the other infrastructure which it has until 2029 to do so then what will take place is the three developers of the land will then be able to provide a plan of subdivision to the town and the county, and then once that’s approved, they would be able to start putting shovels in the ground and building homes.”

Crain says while the growth is exciting, the next council will need to ensure all systems can keep up.

“It also means increased traffic, more reliance on the town’s water and wastewater facilities... so the next council will have to be forward-thinking and making sure that plans are in place to accommodate this growth, right?”

The project needed to be awarded by September 30 to maintain eligibility for the government funding, with construction required to be completed by March 31, 2029.

Crain says residents in the area can expect construction activity as the project gets underway.

He also says the infrastructure project does not include a major surface reconstruction of Lowes Sideroad and Fryer Street - something he says the next council will need to consider.