Infrastructure a top priority for Kingsville councillor-elect Adam Edwards

Kingsville voters have chosen two new faces and three returning councillors for the next term, according to unofficial results that had not yet been certified as of Tuesday night.

Returning councillors Tony Gaffan, Debby Jarvis-Chausse and Sheri Lowrie were re-elected, while Adam Edwards and Janice Durocher earned seats on council for the first time.

Gaffan led all candidates with 5,411 votes, followed by Durocher with 4,189, Jarvis-Chausse with 3,822, Edwards with 3,763 and Lowrie with 3,721.

New councillor-elect Adam Edwards says council’s biggest job may not be the most visible one.

“I think the biggest thing that Kingsville is going to face is the the issues with infrastructure. Getting our wastewater, getting our sewers ready for the expansion vision that they see and that they’re planning. So might not be a sexy four years on council. Infrastructure, you know, nobody cares about until it goes wrong, but I can’t wait to get to work,” Edwards said.

He says the reality of the result is only beginning to set in.

“There’s still moments you get stopped walking down the street or picking up your signs, and people say congratulations, and it’s starting to really sink in. That’s for sure,” he said.

Edwards credits residents and volunteers for helping him secure a seat at the council table.

“Got deep roots in the town, and my team did a great job getting out, knocking on doors, making ourselves visible, and just a lot of gratitude towards the residents,” Edwards said.

The new council will be sworn in later this fall.