Information wanted surrounding Chatham assault

Chatham-Kent Police Service officer with body-worn camera in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Police are seeking information surrounding an assault investigation in Chatham.

On Monday around 4 p.m., the Chatham-Kent Police Service responded to the incident near Grand Avenue West and Taylor Avenue.

Officers said a 31-year-old man from Chatham-Kent was found with injuries needing medical attention. The man was taken to hospital in London, where he remains with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who saw the assault or was in the area and may have information is asked to contact Det. Const. Carley Horvath at 519-436-6600 ext. 80623 or at carleyh@chatham-kent.ca.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.