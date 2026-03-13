The flu season in Windsor-Essex has seen a dip, but continues to linger in the region.

During Thursday's Windsor-Essex County Health Unit board meeting, an update on the respiratory season was provided, which showed that the region is seeing less cases of influenza.

The Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, says there haven't been many, if any, Influenza A cases.

Influenza B - which is less severe than Influenza A - is seeing increasing activity.

Dr. Aloosh continues to stress the importance of receiving a flu vaccine, especially as children head into March Break.

He says the region is seeing drops and increases for flu cases.

"Flu A we don't see any activity of that, but we see increasing activity of Flu B, we see that. But usually Flu B is not as severe as Flu A, but again, just a reminder for our community, those who are at risk for flu they might think to get the flu shot."

Dr. Aloosh says the RSV season locally has been 'strange'.

"We see a little bit of rise in the wastewater surveillance. Again, our cases are at the same rate, so I can't say... we're not sure if we are at the end of the RSV season. We have a close eye on RSV."

He says it's important for the community to be prepared over March Break.

"Go to your family doctor, talk to them about this, get your vaccine prepared, get your things ready for travel. And if you come back and you had any diseases or any symptoms, talk to your doctor about that."

Dr. Aloosh says the region is seeing very limited activity of COVID cases, which has remained low throughout the season.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit offers vaccination schedules.

Residents are encouraged to reach out to their family doctor or local pharmacy for flu vaccine appointments.