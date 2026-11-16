Inflation unchanged at 3.1% in October: StatCan

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The annual rate of inflation remained steady at 3.1 per cent in October as higher prices for gas, groceries and clothes were subdued by cheaper cellphone plans and slower rent price growth, Statistics Canada said Monday.

The inflation rate came in slightly below economists’ expectations of 3.2 per cent.

Gasoline continued to be a key driver of headline inflation, rising 30.9 per cent year-over-year in October compared with 27.8 per cent the month before amid continued conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Higher energy costs could eventually push up prices elsewhere, said Royal Bank of Canada economist Abbey Xu.

“The longer energy prices remain elevated, the more cost pressures will filter through to consumer prices with a lag,” she said in a client note.

“The path of energy prices also remains highly uncertain despite the decline in gasoline prices so far in November.”

StatCan said gasoline prices rose at a faster annual pace last month partly due to a drop in crude oil prices in October 2025.

On a monthly basis, however, gasoline prices fell 2.5 per cent in October.

Excluding energy, annual inflation eased to two per cent in October from 2.1 per cent in September.

“Underlying price pressures stayed comparatively contained,” Xu said, noting that the consumer price index excluding both food and energy slowed to 1.8 per cent.

RBC’s diffusion index, which measures how widespread inflation is across the economy, continued to show that “unusually strong price growth has been concentrated in a relatively narrow share of the consumer basket,” she said.

Meanwhile, Canadians once again faced higher prices at grocery stores.

StatCan said the cost of food purchased from stores accelerated to two per cent year-over-year in October after four consecutive months of slower price growth.

Fresh vegetable prices rose 1.4 per cent in October after falling 2.9 per cent in September while condiments, spices and vinegars were up 2.6 per cent.

Compared with October 2020, the agency said grocery prices have climbed 31.9 per cent.

Prices for clothing were up 1.8 per cent in October, driven by a 2.2 per cent year-over-year increase in women’s clothing and a 1.4 per cent increase in men’s clothing.

Clothing prices were up 3.4 per cent month-over-month in October, the largest monthly increase since September 2019.

StatCan said the price increases coincided with higher shipping costs.

In Ontario, prices for natural gas rose three per cent year-over-year in October after declining 18.7 per cent in September.

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Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.