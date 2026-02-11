A health scare in Chatham-Kent.

The CK Public Health Unit has identified lapses in the sterilization and reprocessing of medical equipment at the Chatham Skin Clinic between October 1, 2024 to January 30, 2026.

Health officials say breaches in infection control processes may be associated with the transmission of blood borne illnesses such as HIV and Hepatitis.

Patients may have received treatment at the clinic for skin biopsies and cosmetic treatments and the Health Unit says anyone who underwent a procedure in the last year and a half is asked to contact their doctor, healthcare provider or a walk in clinic to determine if a test for hepatitis B, hepatitis C or HIV would be beneficial.