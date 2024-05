A traffic stop in Chatham has resulted in an arrest of a driver.

Provincial police say a vehicle was stopped on Park Avenue East after a wanted persons notification from the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system.



According to police, an occupant of the vehicle had an outstanding arrest warrant from Windsor police.



The person was taken into custody without incident.



The OPP say a 49-year-old from Port Rowan was transferred and taken into custody by Windsor police.