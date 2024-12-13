An individual is recovering from first and second degree burns after a kitchen fire.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Windsor Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 2600 block of Saint Clair Avenue.

Officials state that the fire in the home started in the kitchen. Crews were able to put the fire out and began clearing the structure of smoke.

An individual was injured, and Essex-Windsor EMS were on scene assessing the extent of the injury.

The occupant was transferred to hospital, but was released and is expected to fully recover from the burns.

The fire investigator attended the scene, and has concluded that kitchen fire resulted in approximately $30,000 in damages.